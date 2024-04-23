Chemical-resistant cockroaches invade much of Spain and these are the ideal conditions they search out to breed

Alberto Flores Granada Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 17:13 Compartir Copiar enlace

The arrival of spring and the warmer weather has also seen the arrival of higher numbers of insects to Spain, including cockroaches. However, according to Jorge Galván, director general of the National Association of Environmental Health Companies (Anecpla, some types of cockroaches have had a "random genetic alteration" making them resistant "to certain types of biocides".

Galván explained that this can "happen with any species" but in this case it is making it more complicated to stop cockroach infestations. "If we treat with a biocide and there are resistant cockroaches, these are the ones that will survive and procreate. That is why pest management is so important because it allows us to make a specific diagnosis, apply a treatment and then make changes if necessary," explains Galván. In fact, using professionals is the only possible option to get rid of the pests.

"There are more and more arthropods due to climate change and other factors that give them more time to reproduce"

"In general, there are more and more arthropods due to climate change and other factors that give them more time to reproduce," Galván explains. This means that there are cockroaches just about everywhere in Spain, including Andalucía.

However, coastal areas are the ideal place for them due to higher humidity. "In these areas there is also more tourism and overcrowding, which means there is more waste and it is more difficult to maintain good hygiene conditions."

When to call in the professionals

According to Galván insects look for "shelter and food", so adequate hygiene conditions are important to keep them at bay. He also advises "not to abuse biocides", as he explains that this can be counterproductive if not done correctly.

"If we have a specific problem at home we can use an insecticide but without abusing them. But if it is a "real" problem, he says, it's important to call a pest control company to deal with them.