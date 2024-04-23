Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Chemical-resistant cockroaches are invading Andalucía. Pixabay
Chemical-resistant cockroaches invade much of Spain and these are the ideal conditions they search out to breed
Environment

Chemical-resistant cockroaches invade much of Spain and these are the ideal conditions they search out to breed

"If we have a specific problem we can use an insecticide at home, but if it is a "real" problem it's important to call in a pest control company to deal with them, say the experts

Alberto Flores

Granada

Tuesday, 23 April 2024, 17:13

Compartir

The arrival of spring and the warmer weather has also seen the arrival of higher numbers of insects to Spain, including cockroaches. However, according to Jorge Galván, director general of the National Association of Environmental Health Companies (Anecpla, some types of cockroaches have had a "random genetic alteration" making them resistant "to certain types of biocides".

Galván explained that this can "happen with any species" but in this case it is making it more complicated to stop cockroach infestations. "If we treat with a biocide and there are resistant cockroaches, these are the ones that will survive and procreate. That is why pest management is so important because it allows us to make a specific diagnosis, apply a treatment and then make changes if necessary," explains Galván. In fact, using professionals is the only possible option to get rid of the pests.

"There are more and more arthropods due to climate change and other factors that give them more time to reproduce"

"In general, there are more and more arthropods due to climate change and other factors that give them more time to reproduce," Galván explains. This means that there are cockroaches just about everywhere in Spain, including Andalucía.

However, coastal areas are the ideal place for them due to higher humidity. "In these areas there is also more tourism and overcrowding, which means there is more waste and it is more difficult to maintain good hygiene conditions."

When to call in the professionals

According to Galván insects look for "shelter and food", so adequate hygiene conditions are important to keep them at bay. He also advises "not to abuse biocides", as he explains that this can be counterproductive if not done correctly.

"If we have a specific problem at home we can use an insecticide but without abusing them. But if it is a "real" problem, he says, it's important to call a pest control company to deal with them.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Two trainee lifeguards, aged 12 and 14, help rescue tourists swept away by current on Costa del Sol beach
  2. 2 Private swimming pool use still in doubt as Junta de Andalucía's unclear rules push the decision onto town halls for now
  3. 3 From Ireland to Spain - via the rest of the world
  4. 4 Watch as the taker of world's most famous football penalty replicates the magic in Fuengirola
  5. 5 Foreign clubs and associations to participate in Costa del Sol residents' day
  6. 6 Torremolinos remembers its past with street name dedicated to historic farm
  7. 7 Fuengirola launches spring initiative to support local businesses with 2,000-euro holiday prize up for grabs
  8. 8 Costa del Sol drugs bust after tip-off leads to arrests of eight family members
  9. 9 Firefighters tackle two separate incidents of street container blazes in one night in Costa del Sol town
  10. 10 Wasteful Malaga CF forced to settle for third home draw in a row

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad