Union calls strike action at Andalucía's 112 emergency call centre

The CGT trade union has called a strike to run over the next few weeks, coinciding with the Christmas period, at the 112 emergency call management centre for all Andalucía. The service has its headquarters in Malaga's Technology Park. The strike will begin on 5 December and end on 6 January, to protest "against the exclusion of staff in the new ASEMA agency and the precarious working conditions of the staff", according to the union, which demands "an end to the privatisation of the service."

Thus, two-hour stoppages have been announced at the end of each of the three work shifts on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29 and 31 December and again on 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 January. All of them from 6am to 8am, from 1pm to 3pm and from 8pm to 10pm, in all centres of operation except Almería and Regional de Sevilla, where stoppages will be from 5am to 7am, from 1pm to 3pm and from 9pm to 11pm.

"The strike days are motivated by the explosive cocktail generated by the tie-up between the Andalusian government and Ilunion Emergencias, which, while discriminating against the primary link in the chain of care being to handle all emergencies for the people of Andalucía, they have excluded emergency workers directly from being absorbed into the new agency Asema and have applied working conditions and salaries that are inappropriate for highly qualified staff who work with risks. The company awarded the contract, Ilunion (part of the ONCE group), uses this set-up to benefit annually to the tune of almost five million euros, profiting from the specialised work of the professionals who manage the 112 telephone system and the personal and social misfortunes of the Andalusian citizens", stated a CGT spokesperson.

"The motivation for this strike is to put an end to the privatisation of the service, integrating the staff who manage the emergency telephone service of 112 Andalucía into Asema and to put an end to the inequalities in the labour, economic and social spheres of those who work for emergency service 112 Andalucía." A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday 3 December at Sercla (the extrajudicial body for the resolution of labour disputes in Andalucía), to which the Junta de Andalucía, the private company Ilunion Emergencias and the strike committee for CGT Andalucía have been summoned.