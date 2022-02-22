Carrefour opens three new low-cost Supeco stores in Andalucía, creating 132 jobs There are now ten of these supermarkets in Malaga province, including the new stores in Marbella and Malaga city

Carrefour has recently opened three new Supeco shops in Andalucía, bringing the total in the region to 24. The new supermarkets are in El Puerto de Santa María, San Pedro Alcántara and Malaga city, and these new additions have created 132 jobs. Supeco stores are known for offering competitive prices on fresh produce and packaged food and there are ten in Malaga province, the highest number in Andalucía, while in Cadiz province there are eight.

The new Supeco in El Puerto de Santa María can be found in the historical Bodegas San José building in Calle Valdés. The shop is 1.640 m2 in size and 48 people are employed there. The one in San Pedro de Alcántara is in Calle Santa María, on the corner of Fuente Nueva. It is 1,418 m2 and has 40 staff, while in Malaga city the latest Supeco is in Calle Rafaela, is 1,419 m2 in size and has a staff of 44.

These supermarkets stock over 8,000 lines and guarantee the best prices for food, which includes products from Andalusian suppliers, the company says in a press release. All the staff have all been trained in customer service, checkout operation, cleaning, shelf stocking, risk prevention at work and attending to customers at the traditional meat and fish counters.

The company says that Supeco shops “simplify tasks to the minimum and reduce distribution costs in order to offer the best prices on the market, but without affecting people’s shopping experience. Supeco has been listed as the cheapest supermarket in the survey carried out by the Consumers and Users Office in the past few years.”