Rescue of the deceased canyoner.
Canyoner dies in a Granada river after becoming trapped by his leg and his companions were unable to free him
112 incident

A call for help was received by the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room and a mountain rescue team was mobilised

Ideal

Granada

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 13:57

The Guardia Civil's specialist mountain rescue group (GREIM) has rescued the lifeless body of a canyoner who suffered an accident in La Taha (Granada province), according to Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

The incident happened at 5pm on Sunday, when a plea for help was received from a caller who said that one of his companions had suffered an accident while canyoning in an area near the La Hoya rappel. The caller indicated that the victim had become trapped by one leg in the Trevélez river ravine and that the group he was with were unable to free him.

The emergency services coordination centre alerted the 061 health emergency medics, as well as the Guardia Civil and GREIM, who carried out a laborious rescue that concluded on Monday with the descent of the ravine and the release of the deceased.

Guardia Civil sources confirmed that they rescued the lifeless body of a man, but no further details have been released.

