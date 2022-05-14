Andalusian beach witnesses eight naturist weddings today It is the first time since 1934 that this number of naturist weddings have taken place simultaneously on the clothing-optional Cantarriján beach

The naturist beach of Cantarriján, in Andalucia's La Herradura was the scene of eight naturist weddings on Saturday (14 May), organised by the Association of Naturist Friends of Cantarriján Beach (AAPNC). It is the first time since 1934 that this number of naturist weddings have taken place simultaneously.

The civil weddings, which took place at La Barraca chiringuito, were presided over by Almuñécar’s councillor for the environment, Luis Aragón. He replaced tourism councillor Daniel Barbero who had been expected to preside over the weddings.

Before giving the official civil wedding script, Aragón spoke of his respect and admiration for the group, and read a poem by Victor Hugo, which received applause from the guests. The ceremony was followed by the traditional photos, toasts and, of course, a wedding cake.