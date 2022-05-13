Clothing-optional beach in Andalucía opens its summer season with eight naturist weddings The couples will say 'I do' in a ceremony on Saturday afternoon at Playa Cantarriján in Granada province, officiated by Almuñécar's councillor for tourism

Cantarriján beach will open its summer season tomorrow, 14 May, with eight couples tying the knot on the sands. The Association of Friends of the Cantarriján Naturist Beach (AAPNC) in Andaucía's Granada province have organised the ceremony, which will take place at around 12.30 p.m.

Almuñécar’s tourist board is collaborating and councillor Daniel Barbero will be officiating at the wedding. The association highlighted the important support it feels from the town hall and is grateful for the promotion of the naturist enclaves of Almuñécar-La Herradura being done by the councillor for Tourism and Beaches. Cantarriján, located in the Paraje Natural de los Acantilados de Maro-Cerro Gordo, is one of Spain’s oldest naturist beaches.

Although getting married with no clothes on is not something one reads about every day even in the 21st century, naturist weddings date as far back as ancient Greece. In Spain, the first naturist wedding was held in 1934 in Barcelona.

A plea for freedom

The Cantarriján association see this wedding as a tribute to those pioneering naturists who, just a few years after those first nuptials in 1934, saw the repression of their freedom during the Franco years, until democracy returned and it was made legal again.

"Beyond the celebration of love, which is part of any wedding, this is a historic moment for the naturist collective. Our weddings are a plea for freedom, for naturism to be normalised in a society in which aesthetic prototypes are increasingly seen as the norm the and where the erroneous idea exists that nudity is implicitly a sexual issue. There is still a lot of work to be done in around social education," they state.