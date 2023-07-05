Cadiz restaurant's response to bad review goes viral: 'The hospitality sector is not a slave' Alfonso García, owner of the Bodegón Andalucía establishment in Cadiz, responded to the unhappy customer's complaints on social media

Establishments dedicated to gastronomy such as bars and restaurants generally attach great importance to the reviews they receive on different internet platforms such as Google or Tripadvisor. A bad review can ruin all the work they have done, even if it is an unfair criticism.

This happened to Bodegón Andalucía, an establishment in San Fernando, Cadiz, that received a stinging review in which a customer complained that he was not served despite the fact that when he arrived the kitchen was not closed.

The review in question stated the following: "Yesterday I was with my wife at 23:24 and when we went for some tapas they told me not to sit down because the kitchen closed at 00:00. I had to leave, good luck to them... They're so rich".

Alfonso García, owner of the restaurant, decided to publish a response that has since gone viral on social media networks. "The kitchen closes at 23:30 and that does not allow you to come at 23:24 to eat. It's not that we're going to be so rich, it's that we're fed up with people like you who think that those of us who work in the hospitality and catering business are slaves and have no life," replied the restaurateur.

His response was praised by many users on Tripadvisor, where the negative review was published, and also on Facebook, where the restaurant itself shared it. "We have become number one in reviews, but criticism like this can always come," Alfonso told SUR. "Everyone knows us here and they will keep coming back, but if a tourist reads the review and doesn't know the place, maybe they won't come".

It is precisely for this reason that he decided to publish the response, as it is his only option when he receives a review of this type. "I don't usually reply but I made an exception because it's an absurd review that is just trying to hurt my business. You can't give us one star for food and service when you haven't even sat down," the owner of Bodegón Andalucía said.