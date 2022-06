Body of newborn baby found at waste treatment plant in Los Barrios Police have opened an investigation after the discovery by a worker at the facility in Cadiz province, Andalucía

Officers from Spain's Guardia Civil police force have opened an investigation after the body of a baby was found this Tuesday morning, 7 June, at the Los Barrios (Cadiz) waste treatment plant in Andalucía. It was discovered by a worker who alerted the authorities.

So far, few details have emerged, although sources close to the case have told Europa Press that the body is that of a newborn baby.