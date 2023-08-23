Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A firefighter from Plan Infoca fights the flames in a forest fire. SUR
Big drop in surface area affected by wildfires in Andalucía so far this summer
112 incidents

Big drop in surface area affected by wildfires in Andalucía so far this summer

It is almost five times less than the average of the last decade, although the Junta has warned of the ongoing high risk due to the drought and the heatwave

José Luis Piedra

Seville

Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 20:03

Compartir

Andalucía is fortunately avoiding major forest fires so far this summer. To date only 1,326 hectares have been burnt, which is almost five times less than the average area in recent years.

This was highlighted on Tuesday by the regional minister of the Presidency, Antonio Sanz, who praised the great work carried out by the 4,500 professionals who make up the Junta's forest fire fighting unit, Plan Infoca. Despite the positive situation Sanz warned of the extreme fire risk due to the high temperatures and the dryness of the vegetation in the mountains.

The regional minister said that Infoca has intervened in 505 actions this summer, and he noted the welcome detail that the area of land affected is well below the average of the last decade, which is close to 6,000 hectares.

Sanz called on the public to exercise maximum caution and he asked for cooperation in reporting any suspicious or negligent action.

Forbidden actions

He said that "almost all of Andalucía" is "in extreme or very high risk of forest fires". He added that the drought was stressing the upland vegetation and that "the high temperatures we are experiencing these days, especially at night, prevent moisture from being recovered, which increases the dryness of the mountain pastures".

Sanz reminded the public that is forbidden to barbecue by forest areas, burn vegetation or agricultural waste, drive motor vehicles in forest areas, discard cigarette butts or bottles, or camp in unauthorised areas.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Average salary in Spain is 500 euros lower than in the EU as a whole
  2. 2 Malaga was the Andalusian province that reduced debt the most during the last council term
  3. 3 First-ever Manga festival comes to the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 More sand for Marbella beaches
  5. 5 Judge slashes the fees of Malaga CF's administrator by almost half following the club's relegation
  6. 6 Free dog training classes on offer in 'pet-friendly' Fuengirola
  7. 7 Boyfriend arrested after beaten-up woman found semi-conscious on Marbella beach
  8. 8 July record for hotel occupation on the Costa del Sol broken
  9. 9 Fuengirola neighbourhood gears up for weekend of 'colourful' activities
  10. 10 Fuengirola invests 7 million euros to keep town looking spick and span

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad