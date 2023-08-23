Big drop in surface area affected by wildfires in Andalucía so far this summer

José Luis Piedra Seville Compartir Copiar enlace

Andalucía is fortunately avoiding major forest fires so far this summer. To date only 1,326 hectares have been burnt, which is almost five times less than the average area in recent years.

This was highlighted on Tuesday by the regional minister of the Presidency, Antonio Sanz, who praised the great work carried out by the 4,500 professionals who make up the Junta's forest fire fighting unit, Plan Infoca. Despite the positive situation Sanz warned of the extreme fire risk due to the high temperatures and the dryness of the vegetation in the mountains.

The regional minister said that Infoca has intervened in 505 actions this summer, and he noted the welcome detail that the area of land affected is well below the average of the last decade, which is close to 6,000 hectares.

Sanz called on the public to exercise maximum caution and he asked for cooperation in reporting any suspicious or negligent action.

Forbidden actions

He said that "almost all of Andalucía" is "in extreme or very high risk of forest fires". He added that the drought was stressing the upland vegetation and that "the high temperatures we are experiencing these days, especially at night, prevent moisture from being recovered, which increases the dryness of the mountain pastures".

Sanz reminded the public that is forbidden to barbecue by forest areas, burn vegetation or agricultural waste, drive motor vehicles in forest areas, discard cigarette butts or bottles, or camp in unauthorised areas.