Big cat search continues in Andalucía after video goes viral The mayor of the local town said the mystery feline could be an escaped exotic pet, or it may have a more sinister origin

Officers from the Guardia Civil's Seprona branch for environmental and animal welfare issues are continuing their search for a "large feline" in the Benharás area of Los Barrios in Cadiz.

Sources from the operation in Algeciras said that residents in Los Barrios described seeing the unusually large cat roaming around "on several occasions".

The search operation was mounted after a video of the big cat, taken by a local resident, went viral this week.

Mayor of Los Barrios, Miguel Alconchel, said that the video is authentic and that residents had contacted the Guardia Civil to locate the animal.

Alconchel said the large cat could be an escaped exotic pet or it may have a more sinister origin, citing illegal animal traders.