Man being investigated for keeping a horse in a greenhouse in Granada province Seprona officers found the animal to be extremely emaciated with reduced mobility

The Guardia Civil is investigating a 47-year-old man, with no previous police record, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of animal abuse, after discovering that he was keeping a horse in a greenhouse in Castell de Ferro (Granada province) and for not giving the mare the veterinary care it needed.

The animal was found by Guardia Civil's Nature Protection Service (Seprona), to be extremely emaciated with reduced mobility due to lesions on its legs and its hooves had not been trimmed for a long time.