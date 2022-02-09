Around 150 Guardia Civil officers mount early-morning raids in Malaga, Ceuta and Cadiz The operation is directed against a money laundering network with the proceeds from drug trafficking being used for the purchase of real estate property in Costa del Sol towns

The Guardia Civil has deployed more than 150 officers along the south coast of Spain this Wednesday morning, 9 February, in the force’s ongoing fight against drug trafficking. Operations were carried out simultaneously in Malaga and Cadiz provinces and Ceuta. Five people have already been arrested.

The raids began early in the morning, at around 6 am, and specifically, they were in Marbella and Benalmádena in Malaga province, while in Cadiz they were in Algeciras.

SUR sources have confirmed that the operation is directed against a money laundering network with the proceeds from drug trafficking. They have explained that it was done through the purchase of real estate property in Costa del Sol towns and through the acquisition of taxi licenses in Ceuta.