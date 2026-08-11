Five new cases of West Nile virus infections detected in Andalucía, taking the total to 26

Five new cases of West Nile fever have been confirmed in Andalucía by the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Health and Emergencies, taking the ... total number diagnosed in the region this season to 26.

The new cases are all in Seville province and involve one person in Almensilla, one in Dos Hermanas, one in Palomares del Río and two in Villamanrique de la Condesa.

Of the 26 cases recorded this season, one person has recovered and one has died, while 24 cases currently have a favourable prognosis.

Nineteen cases were classified as mild, while seven involved neuroinvasive disease, meaning the virus had affected the nervous system.

All confirmed cases are in Seville province

The 26 confirmed cases so far have been concentrated in Seville province. They comprise one case in Almensilla, two in Aznalcázar, one in Bollullos de la Mitación, four in Coria del Río, four in Dos Hermanas, three in Palomares del Río, four in La Puebla del Río, one in Seville and six in Villamanrique de la Condesa.

Laboratory tests have also been carried out on 358 people to rule out West Nile virus infection. A further 110 people with viral meningitis have been screened for arboviral infections, a group of diseases spread by insects such as mosquitoes.

Between 1 June and 9 August, 3,039 tests were also carried out as part of West Nile virus screening among blood donors.

Twenty municipalities remain on alert

There are currently 20 municipalities in Andalucía with areas declared on alert after the alert in Torredonjimeno, Jaén, was lifted at 9.30am on Monday, having been declared on 7 August.

In Seville province, they are Almensilla, Aznalcázar, Benacazón, Bollullos de la Mitación, Castilblanco de los Arroyos, Constantina, Coria del Río, Dos Hermanas, Gelves, La Puebla del Río, Mairena del Aljarafe, Palomares del Río, San Juan de Aznalfarache, Seville and Villamanrique de la Condesa.

Elsewhere, they are Salobreña in Granada province; Lopera in Jaén province; and Fuengirola, Mijas (specifically its Las Lagunas district) and Malaga city (specifically its Campanillas district) in Malaga province.