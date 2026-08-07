Health
Malaga city steps up West Nile virus surveillance after mosquito sample tests positive
City council triggers alert protocol in Campanillas district but confirms no human cases reported
SUR
Malaga City Council has activated an emergency surveillance protocol following the detection of West Nile virus in mosquitoes sampled in the Campanillas district.
The health ... alert, declared by the Andalusian Regional Government, places the area under heightened monitoring until 3 September after the virus was found in traps near the River Guadalhorce. Council officials confirmed no human cases of the virus have been recorded in the city.
The activation triggers mandatory fogging, aerial spraying, and larvicide treatments in stagnant water sources across Campanillas and surrounding wetlands. Technician teams have been dispatched to treat drains and potential breeding grounds.
Malaga is currently categorised as a high-risk municipality due to isolated detections of the virus in late 2025.
The council runs a year-round vector control program across 32 monitoring sites, increasing operations between May and September. So far in 2026, pest control teams have carried out 74 targeted treatments following public reports.
Health guidance for residents
Public health authorities have urged residents to take basic precautions to prevent mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of bites:
• Eliminate standing water: Empty flowerpots, buckets, and water collection trays at least once a week.
• Maintain pools and ponds: Chlorinate swimming pools or introduce fish to feed on larvae in ornamental fountains.
• Protect homes: Install mosquito netting on windows and doors, and keep lights off when windows are open.
• Personal protection: Wear long-sleeved clothing and trousers during late afternoon and evening hours and use approved insect repellents.
Residents can report standing water or mosquito clusters directly to the municipal pest control team on freephone 900 900 000.