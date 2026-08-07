Malaga city steps up West Nile virus surveillance after mosquito sample tests positive

SUR 07/08/2026 a las 14:17h.

Malaga City Council has activated an emergency surveillance protocol following the detection of West Nile virus in mosquitoes sampled in the Campanillas district.

The health ... alert, declared by the Andalusian Regional Government, places the area under heightened monitoring until 3 September after the virus was found in traps near the River Guadalhorce. Council officials confirmed no human cases of the virus have been recorded in the city.