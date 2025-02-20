Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Cruise passengers ready to board their ship. SUR
Major cruise line company reveals which region of Spain most passengers come from
Travel

Major cruise line company reveals which region of Spain most passengers come from

The possibility of visiting several destinations in a single trip continues to be the main attraction of such holidays for people, according to MSC

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Thursday, 20 February 2025, 23:55

People from Spain's Andalucía region are those that most likely to book a cruise on their holiday calendars. According to a report by the MSC shipping company, it is the Spanish region with the highest number of cruise passengers, accounting for 26.5%.

In comparison, the regions with the fewest proportion of cruise passengers are Galicia (14.4%), Cantabria (16.7%) and Castilla y León (17.8%). These figures were cited in the MSC III Radiography research, which studies the preferences of passengers and their opinions of cruises.

Unsurprisingly, given the data, MSC is also the company that handles the highest volume of passengers in the port of Malaga. According to the study, the opportunity to visit several destinations in a single trip continues to be the main attraction for 30% of surveyed people from Andalucía. Other relevant benefits mentioned are having all the comforts, activities and services on board and the experience of sailing.

MSC Cruises pointed out that 87% of Andalusian first-time cruise passengers would repeat the experience. It is expected that the rate will reach 91.3% this year, reflecting the loyalty of those who continue to choose cruises as their preferred holiday option.

The shipping company has reported that 43.8% of cruise passengers from Andalucía spend an average of 50-100 euros in shops and hotels in each destination of the cruise itinerary.

91%

of people from Andalucía who will travel on a cruise this year will plan to repeat the experience

Although the Mediterranean was the destination most chosen by the people of Andalucía in 2024 (66.3%), the Caribbean is emerging as the great dream of the region's residents for 2025. MSC Cruises has a total of five ships sailing in the Caribbean, with easily accessible departure ports in North America, including Miami, Port Canaveral and New York City. "The Caribbean is consolidating its position as the dream destination for Andalusian residents," MSC stated. Seven out of ten people from Andallucía long for a Caribbean trip, which rates higher than other destinations, such as Alaska, the Arab Emirates or the Red Sea.

Last year, MSC Cruises scheduled 35 calls at the port of Malaga, carrying a total of 100,000 passengers.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 This is the exclusive Costa del Sol housing development with prices starting from 640,000 euros
  2. 2 These are the Malaga towns and villages where you can watch classic cars in action this weekend
  3. 3 Celebrate Malaga province's 'liquid gold' this coming weekend
  4. 4 Torremolinos lines up series of activities to mark Andalucía Day which is celebrated on 28 February
  5. 5 Restoration of iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint complete
  6. 6 Fourteen Malaga villages face 35 per cent hike in water rates
  7. 7 Name of popular children's author chosen for new library in Fuengirola
  8. 8 International experts continue tour of Costa del Sol caves
  9. 9 Costa del Sol town invests in order to protect against flooding
  10. 10 Age Concern Marbella set to launch new handicraft group

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Major cruise line company reveals which region of Spain most passengers come from