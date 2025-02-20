Major cruise line company reveals which region of Spain most passengers come from

Pilar Martínez Malaga Thursday, 20 February 2025, 23:55 Compartir

People from Spain's Andalucía region are those that most likely to book a cruise on their holiday calendars. According to a report by the MSC shipping company, it is the Spanish region with the highest number of cruise passengers, accounting for 26.5%.

In comparison, the regions with the fewest proportion of cruise passengers are Galicia (14.4%), Cantabria (16.7%) and Castilla y León (17.8%). These figures were cited in the MSC III Radiography research, which studies the preferences of passengers and their opinions of cruises.

Unsurprisingly, given the data, MSC is also the company that handles the highest volume of passengers in the port of Malaga. According to the study, the opportunity to visit several destinations in a single trip continues to be the main attraction for 30% of surveyed people from Andalucía. Other relevant benefits mentioned are having all the comforts, activities and services on board and the experience of sailing.

MSC Cruises pointed out that 87% of Andalusian first-time cruise passengers would repeat the experience. It is expected that the rate will reach 91.3% this year, reflecting the loyalty of those who continue to choose cruises as their preferred holiday option.

The shipping company has reported that 43.8% of cruise passengers from Andalucía spend an average of 50-100 euros in shops and hotels in each destination of the cruise itinerary.

Although the Mediterranean was the destination most chosen by the people of Andalucía in 2024 (66.3%), the Caribbean is emerging as the great dream of the region's residents for 2025. MSC Cruises has a total of five ships sailing in the Caribbean, with easily accessible departure ports in North America, including Miami, Port Canaveral and New York City. "The Caribbean is consolidating its position as the dream destination for Andalusian residents," MSC stated. Seven out of ten people from Andallucía long for a Caribbean trip, which rates higher than other destinations, such as Alaska, the Arab Emirates or the Red Sea.

Last year, MSC Cruises scheduled 35 calls at the port of Malaga, carrying a total of 100,000 passengers.