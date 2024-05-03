37% of people in Andalucía have no way of cooling their homes in summer

Nuria Triguero Friday, 3 May 2024, 15:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

With heatwaves becoming more extreme and longer and electricity prices at record highs, the results of a survey on housing conditions and energy efficiency conducted by the National Statistics Institute (INE) last year are hardly surprising.

In 2023, 37% of Andalusians said that their homes were not cool enough during the summer, a percentage that is above the national average of 33.6%. Murcia and Madrid are the only regions that score higher than the Andalusian average.

The percentage of the Andalusian population that does not have thermal comfort in their homes has increased compared to the survey which was carried out in 2012. At that time it was 32.7%. This is despite the fact that Andalucía has increased its per capita income by 39.3% (from 8,408 to 11,719 euros) in the 11 intervening years. The energy shortage and the increased frequency of extreme heatwaves can easily explain this paradox.

The lack of thermal comfort is not limited to summer. The INE survey also reveals that 34.9% of people in Andalucía cannot keep their homes at the right temperature during cold weather. This is the third highest rate in the country, below Murcia (40.1%) and Ceuta (36.%).

In general terms, 83.7% of Andalusian households were satisfied or very satisfied with the property in which they lived in 2023. This was 8.6 points lower than 2012, worsening more sharply than in the rest of Spain, where it fell by 4.6 points.

Noise, the main problem

The most prominent problem reported by Spaniards in 2023 in relation to their homes was noise from the street or from neighbours, with the percentages higher than those recorded in the 2012 survey.

Pollution affected 11.6% of the lowest income households and 9.5% of the highest income households. These percentages were also higher than those obtained in 2012.

Crime has also increased in all income brackets when comparing 2023 with 2012. Households with the lowest incomes suffered the most from this problem, reaching 16.4%, compared to 11.3% for those with the highest incomes. This percentage difference is greater than in 2012.

36.2% of households said they struggled with overall housing costs in 2023. This percentage was 48.5% for households with the lowest incomes.