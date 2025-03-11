The south of Spain on the map of the United States: these are the American towns with Andalusian names

A.T. Seville Tuesday, 11 March 2025, 14:13 Compartir

The influence of Andalucía on the toponymy (place names) of the United States is remarkable, reflecting the rich cultural heritage that Spanish explorers and settlers left in that country. Throughout the United States numerous places bear names that put one in mind of Andalusian towns and provinces, testimony to Spain's historical impact on America.

Andalucía in the United States

In the state of Alabama, we find a town called Andalusia, whose name pays homage to the southernmost region of Spain. This name is not exclusive to Alabama; in Florida and Illinois there are also towns called Andalusia, which shows the extension of Andalusian influence in different parts of the country.

Almeria is another Andalusian place name present in the United States with two localities bearing this name: one in Alabama and the other in Nebraska. In turn, Cadiz has inspired the names of municipalities in several states: in Indiana and Kentucky there are cities called Cadiz, while in California there is a town called Cadiz, reflecting the historical connection between Spain and the Californian region.

Andalucía no solo está al sur de España, también está en Estados Unidos. Este es nuestro legado, el #LegadoEspañolenLosEEUU 🇪🇸🇺🇸 una vez más, huella imborrable de nuestras raíces en Norteamérica. pic.twitter.com/70ro6qnO1V — Ana Mª Poveda (@trastamara_ana) February 18, 2022

The city of Cordoba, known for its rich history and cultural heritage, has given its name to towns in Alabama and North Carolina. Similarly, Granada, famous for the Alhambra and its Nasrid heritage, has inspired town names in California, Colorado and Minnesota. These names are evidence of the admiration and respect for Andalusian culture that Spanish settlers passed on in their settlements.

Seville has also left its mark in the United States with towns named after it in California, Florida and Georgia. Likewise, the town of Ronda has inspired the names of municipalities in North and South Carolina, showing how even lesser-known Andalusian municipalities have influenced place-names in the States.

Origin of names: exploration and colonisation

The presence of Andalusian and Spanish names in general in the United States is largely due to the era of Spanish exploration and colonisation in the Americas in general. During the 16th and 17th centuries Spanish explorers and settlers established settlements in various regions of present-day America, bringing with them their customs, culture and, of course, their place names. These names have endured over the centuries, even after the areas came under the control of other colonial powers or became part of the United States.

Preserving cultural heritage

The preservation of these names is essential to keep alive the historical and cultural memory of the Andalusian and Spanish influence in the UnitedStates. These toponyms not only serve as a reminder of the historical links between the two countries, but they also enrich the diverse culture and heritage of the North American country. The preservation and promotion of this heritage contributes to a deeper understanding of our shared history and fosters respect and appreciation for such diversity that makes up the identity of the United States.

In conclusion, the presence of Andalusian names in cities and towns across the United States is a palpable testimony to the deep imprint that Spanish exploration and colonisation left in the country. This toponymic legacy reflects the rich cultural and historical ties between Spain and the United States, and its preservation is essential to keep this connection alive over time.