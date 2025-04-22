Andalucía has a cracking Easter and smashes all-time record with over one million tourists

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 15:13 Compartir

Tourism data from Holy Week, which usually marks the start of the high season for holidays, indicates that the Andalucía region of southern Spain will enjoy a good summer this year. With the highly anticipated Easter holidays now behind us, the regional ministry of tourism has highlighted two things: that the number of tourists has exceeded one million milestone and that these visitors have contributed to the financial well-being of the region. The number of arrivals has now surpassed the previous record, registered in 2023.

The Andalusian minister of tourism, Arturo Bernal, said that the region generated 1.02 million visitors, 22.3% more than during the Holy Week last year, which was not as successful due to the bad weather. According to the report, Andalucía is a destination frequented by the type of tourist that has "a higher daily expenditure, 93.96 euros". Bernal highlighted that such tourism also serves the interests of locals and ensures "better coexistence".

The regional minister announced that the estimated income generated by tourism during the Holy Week in Andalucía almost reached 470 million euros. "It is important to remember the transversal capacity of this industry, which indirectly benefits 81 sectors of activity," he said.

Bernal also stated that the average tourist is getting younger: 67.7% of visitors are under the age of 44, while 35% are under 30. In addition, many of the tourists are repeat visitors (30% of the total), which indicates loyalty to the destination and high quality services.

8.1 is the rating, out of 10, given by tourists to Andalusian destinations after their Easter holidays

The Junta's report closed with the opinions tourists shared during their Andalusian holidays. On average, they gave the region 8.1 points out of 10, highlighting above 8.5 aspects such as beaches, restaurants, ports and nautical activities, attention and treatment, the natural environment and the quality of accommodation. It is important to note that, despite the rise in prices on a global level, 90% of tourists consider that the quality/price ratio in Andalucía is good or very good.

Accommodation data

The regional government has also reported on the impact these tourists have on the different types of accommodation. During the Holy Week, hotel occupancy in the region reached 77.4%, five points above the forecasts. Specifically, a rise was observed on the holiday's main days - from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday - when occupancy reached 83%, 4.4 points above what was expected. More than 1.37 million overnight stays were registered. No Andalusian province dropped below 74%, with peak occupancy during the main days in Seville (87.6%), Malaga (85.4%) and Cordoba (85.2%).

Rural tourism also experienced a better Holy Week this year and met expectations, with 80,787 overnight stays and occupancy rates of 41.4% for the whole week and 60.3% from Thursday to Saturday. Likewise, tourist villas reached an occupancy rate of 57.3% throughout the whole week and 62.1% on the main dates, both figures exceeding expectations.