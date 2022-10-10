Andalucía will only provide Covid information once a week, probably starting next Tuesday The regional Health Minister says if the pandemic situation worsens the Junta will go back to releasing the data more frequently

The information will probably be given on Tuesdays from next week. / sur

The Junta de Andalucía’s Minister of Health, Catalina García, has said this Monday morning that the regional government will only be issuing information about the coronavirus pandemic once a week from now on, because the incidence of the virus “now permits that”.

She was speaking to journalists during a visit to the Mental Health Unit at the Military Hospital in Seville, where she explained what had been agreed at the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (Cisns) last Friday in Santiago de Compostela, in Galicia.

“They asked us what we thought and we said we agreed that we would give the media the Covid and vaccination data once a week. We would go back to providing the information more regularly if there were another major outbreak, but right now we believe once a week is enough,” she said.

This week the information will be released on Tuesday and Friday as usual, but from next week it will probably only be given on Tuesdays.

García also issued a reminder that from 17 October pregnant women, people between 65 and 80 and everyone between five and 64 years of age who are at high risk from Covid can have their Covid booster and flu jab.

The over-80s and residents of care homes and centres for the disabled were vaccinated earlier this month, together with employees and students doing work experience in health centres.