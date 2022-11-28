More than 1,700 squatting cases reported in Andalucía The figure was recorded for the first eight months of the year and is lower than that of the same period of 2021

Andalucía recorded a total of 1,706 cases of squatting in private properties in the first eight months of this year, some four per cent fewer than was recorded in the same period of 2021.

The figures were provided by the government following a request on information on illegal occupation of properties from a group of Partido Popular politicians.

The government was asked to provide data on "the number of illegally occupied homes" and on "the number of illegally occupied homes which had an eviction by court order and police action".

According to the data provided by the government, in Andalucía there were 2,557 illegal occupations during the 12 months of 2021, with 2,381 in 2020; 2,535 in 2019; and 2,372 in 2018.

Sevilla was the Andalusian province with the greatest number of illegal occupations in the period from January to August this year with 551; Malaga, with 301, and Cadiz, with 266.