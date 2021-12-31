Andalucía registers its highest Covid-19 incidence rate since the start of the pandemic The region’s rate has climbed to 1,213.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, as a record 15,471 new infections were added in 24 hours

The Andalusian region has, this Friday (31 December), added a record 15,471 new coronavirus infections in a day as the 14-day cumulative incidence rate has risen to 1,213.9 – another new record. Meanwhile, a further 16 coronavirus deaths were added in the last 24 hours.

According to data from the Junta’s Ministry of Health, the 14-day cumulative incidence rate climbed by another 119.5 from Thursday's figure to reach the 1,213.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is also some 541.7 more than a week ago, when the rate was 671.7 cases last Friday.

The record 15,471 new coronavirus infections are registered after the 13,344 on Thursday, 10,838 on Wednesday, 8,747 on Tuesday, 19,853 on Monday (72 hours), 10,328 on Friday and 7,210 last Thursday.

By provinces, Seville reported 4,118 new infections, Malaga had 3,175, Granada 1,638, Cordoba 1,128, Cadiz 2,312, Jaen 1,122, Almeria 1,038 and Huelva 949.

The 16 latest coronavirus deaths were recorded in Seville (six), Malaga (five), Almeria (three), and Cordoba and Huelva, with one death from Covid registered in each province.

Hospitalised

This Friday, 31 December, there has been a rise of ten coronavirus patients hospitalised in 24 hours to make a total of 1,108, a notably lower increase compared to Thursday, with its 104. Meanwhile the number of patients admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) increased by six to 182, which is 45 more than seven days ago.