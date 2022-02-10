Andalucía registers 9,626 Covid positives in 24 hours and the incidence rate rises by 25 The region reports 36 coronavirus deaths, which is two more than those recorded on Wednesday, in the latest daily update

Andalucía has this Thursday, 10 February, registered a total of 9,626 Covid-19 positives in 24 hours, some 7,354 more than those recorded the day before, and it is the highest figure since 22 January (12,928 infections). The region has also notified 36 coronavirus deaths, which represents two more than those recorded on Wednesday.

This was detailed by the Junta’s Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, at the inauguration of a new connection walkway, between two units, at the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital in Seville.

In addition, Aguirre indicated that the 14-day cumulative incidence rate in the region stands at 618 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a rise of 25.1 compared to Wednesday after seven days of decline.

The Health minister also explained that, by province, Almeria registers the highest incidence rate, with 1,148, while the lowest is Seville, with 437.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalised has dropped by 62 in 24 hours making a total of 1,650, some 442 less than a week ago, while admissions to an intensive care unit have also fallen by 18 to 183, which represents a decrease of 53 in the week-on-week comparison.