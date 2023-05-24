Andalucía overtakes Catalonia for first time as Spanish region with the highest trade surplus

Andalucía also closed the 2022 fiscal year with a historical record in sales of goods and services to other regions in Spain

Andalucía closed the 2022 fiscal year with a historical record in sales of goods and services to the other Spanish regions. It reached the record figure of 48.2 billion euros, the highest in history, since records have been collected in 1995. This allowed Andalusian companies to surpass Catalan companies in sales to other Spanish regions for the first time, according to the regional ministry of Economy, Finance and European Funds, based on data from the Weekly Economic Observatory.

The report presented by the regional minister Carolina España on Tuesday to the Junta, also points out another historical record: the trade surplus. This indicator, which in international trade indicates the differential between exports and imports, is also used to measure the same concept between Spain’s regions. Andalucía achieved a margin of almost 24 billion euros last year , which is a record figure and also higher than that achieved by Catalonia. The growth was 62.5 per cent with respect to the fiscal year 2021.

The Weekly Economic Observatory indicates that Andalucía's sales to the rest of Spain grew by 36.8 per cent in 2022 with respect to 2021 compared to 5.3 per cent in the rest of Spain.

The body also highlighted that exports abroad also reached historical records in March, both in relation to sales that month (3.9 billion euros), and in terms of the cumulative figure for the first quarter (10.4 billion euros).

March also witnessed the recovery of positive growth rates of agri-food exports, as well as the fact that Andalucía achieved a surplus between exports and exports (531 million), which contrasts with the deficit recorded at a national level (-157.7 million euros), according to the report from the regional ministry of Economy.

Exports of the Andalusian agri-food sector in the first quarter of this year were worth more than four billion euros, a figure that represents an increase of 5.2% over the same period last year.

For March, they amounted to 1.5 billion euros, 16.7% more than in the same month of 2022. However, the effects of the current drought are seen in the decrease experienced in the volume agri-food exports, which decreased by 16.9% in the first quarter against the same time frame last year.

Almeria continues to lead the ranking of Andalusian agri-food exports, with sales in the first quarter amounting to 1,595.63 million euros, 9.5% more than in the same period of 2022.

It is followed by Seville, with 790.77 million euros (+12.7%), and the province of Huelva, with 556.51 million euros (+2.2%). The largest increase in value was in Malaga, with a 19.7% increase, up 374.41 million euros.