Andalucía has over 640,000 empty homes, 4,200 more than ten years ago

The southern region has more unoccupied properties than any of the other 16 in Spain

EP Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Andalucía has 641,437 empty residential properties, which represents 13.73% of the total number of homes in the region (4,673,007) and 2.4% of the total number of properties at a national level (26,623,708). This is 4,216 more than ten years ago.

The figures are detailed in the latest update of the population and housing census of the National Statistics Institute (INE) for 2021, published on 30 June 2023 and consulted by Europa Press.

Andalucía has more unoccupied residential properties than any of the other 16 regions in Spain. It is followed by Galicia, with 506,370 empty homes, and Valencia with 459,211. The empty Andalusian homes represent 16.72% of the total number of unoccupied homes at the national level (3,837,328).

At the provincial level, Almeria and Granada top the list of Andalusian provinces with the highest percentage of unoccupied homes. Almeria has a total of 73,028 empty properties out of 433,763, which reflects 16.84%.

In Granada province 16.84% of its 573,692 houses are standing empty, resulting in a total of 90,538 unoccupied houses in the province. It is followed by Jaén with 16.72% out of 373,720 houses built, which equates to a total of 62,501 empty houses.

In third place is Malaga province with a figure of 15.33%, which represents a total of 152,774 empty homes out of the 996,557 homes built.

Seville closes the ranking as the province with the lowest number of unoccupied homes, with a total of 97,189, 10.65% of the total number of homes built (912,899).

Roquetas de Mar, in Almeria, heads the ranking of municipalities with the highest number of houses standing empty, with a total of 10,364 unoccupied homes. It is followed by Almeria city which has 9,972 empty homes.