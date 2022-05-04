Andalucía set to get more showers and storms today, but fine weather is on the horizon This Wednesday the heaviest rain will fall in the eastern part of the region

The rain, storms and atmospheric instability that have marked the beginning of this week will continue until Thursday, when the rain will stop and temperatures will recover, Spain’s State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, has reported.

The news comes after some areas of Malaga province - including Ronda and Carratraca - were battered by large hailstones yesterday, 3 May.

The Met Office spokesperson, Rubén del Campo, has said the atmospheric instability will continue, which will once again lead to rain and showers that can be strong, with storms and hail, in the southeast of the mainland and in the Balearic Islands, but Del Campo expects that from Thursday, 5 May, a high pressure weather system will sit over Spain again. Then the rain will stop and temperatures will begin to rise progressively - and across the board - and by the weekend the maximum will exceed 25C in large areas of the country and even 30 degrees in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir valleys.

"These will be temperatures that will be between 5 and 10C above normal in the west of the peninsula on Saturday and Sunday, except in the regions bordering the Mediterranean where the atmosphere will still be cool for the time being," he said.

A weekend of high pressure and temperatures

Over the weekend, high pressures will prevail over the country and skies will be slightly cloudy or clear in general, except in the extreme north.

Temperatures, both the maximums and the minimums, will continue to rise over the weekend, which will be warm for the season, reaching 30 or 32C in Orense, Cordoba, Badajoz or Seville and exceeding 25C in many cities such as Salamanca, Cáceres, Madrid, Pontevedra, Zamora and Jaén. However, Vitoria will see only 19C; Soria and Oviedo with 20C; while 22 degrees is forecast in Alicante and Valencia.

Looking ahead to next week, the Aemet spokesperson expects that high pressures and an environment that is warmer and drier than normal will prevail in most of the country, although he cannot rule out that the storms will return, especially to the north and east of the mainland.