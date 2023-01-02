Andalucía is on 'maximum alert' for a wave of Covid infections due to the situation in China Experts warn that there could be a new mutation that is more resistant to the vaccines given in Spain

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has said that the Andalusian health service and epidemiological centres in the region are on “maximum alert” for a possible wave of Covid-19 infections now that China has opened its borders and people are free to travel.

Spain was one of the first countries to take immediate action following the announcement from China, where cases of Covid are sky-high, and is insisting that anyone flying in from China must produce evidence of a negative test result or proof that they are fully vaccinated against the virus, and will undergo a temperature check upon arrival.

Moreno, speaking at Monachil in Granada at the inauguration of a new ski-lift in the Sierra Nevada, said the Junta is “deeply worried” by the situation in China, where it appeared that the virus is completely out of control.

The UK, France, Italy, USA, Japan, India, Malaysia and Taiwan have also already begun or are about to introduce measures at airports for passengers arriving from China.

“There is concern about the way contagion is evolving in China and about the difficulty in being able to make a correct evaluation of the situation there due to the lack of information we have available,” Spain’s Health Minister, Carolina Darias, said on Friday.