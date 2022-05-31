Andalucía lowers its Covid incidence rate, reduces hospital pressure and adds 43 deaths The Junta’s Ministry of Health has notified a total of 3,369 new coronavirus infections since Friday

Andalucía has this Tuesday, 31 May, registered a total of 3,369 new coronavirus infections since Friday, of which 1,551 were in people over 60, bringing the total number of infections in the region to 1,511,845 since the start of the pandemic.

In its latest update the Junta’s Ministry of Health and Families has notified a drop of two patients hospitalised for coronavirus compared to Friday to 679, while admissions to intensive care units (ICUs) have dropped by nine to 31.

By province, Seville is the one with the most hospitalised patients with a total of 172, of which 19 are in the ICU; followed by Malaga with 111, five in the ICU; Cadiz with 104, two in the ICU; Granada with 75 admitted, five in the ICU; Cordoba with 61, four in the ICU; Jaén with 60, six in the ICU; Huelva with 60, two in ICU; and Almeraa with 36, two in the intensive care unit.

Likewise, the number of deaths has dropped by nine compared to four days ago, going from the 52 registered on Friday to the 43 that are counted this Tuesday.

Regarding the current average incidence rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age, it is below 400 points, standing at 389.73 cases per 100,000 inhabitants - the lowest figure for more than a month - and it is down 77.8 compared to four days ago.