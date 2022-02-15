Andalucía launches campaign to attract tourists at Easter The Junta has also announced Antonio Banderas will star in the region’s peak season campaign in which "music will once again have great relevance" with a version of the song Summertime

Under the motto 'There is no small passion', Andalucía has launched a campaign to attract tourists to the region during Easter.

The Vice President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Marín, said, “Following the initial concept of the campaign, the new promotional materials will delve into the metaphor of dance and for this they will rely on the figure of Sara Baras as an artist of international stature to express the light, joy and passion that define this land.” The campaign will market Easter in Andalucía as "one of the most impressive moments and in which the region presents an unforgettable and unique image in the world.”

“After two especially hard years and without being able to enjoy Holy Week, Sara Baras presents for Andalucía and the world the best possible promotion for a tourist destination, through beauty, the art and the passion that it displays,” Marín said.

Holy Week begins on 10 April. “The realisation and filming for the production of the promotional materials will be carried out in the coming days with the aim of initiating the actions to promote Andalusian Holy Week on the dates prior to its celebration, to attract travellers to the destination during the main holiday times of the year,” Marín added.

The Junta also announced that Antonio Banderas will star in the region’s summer campaign in which "music will once again have great relevance, with the version of the song Summertime - powerful, cheerful, vital and with an Andalusian personality.”