Andalucía hosts Latin Grammy Awards, the first time they've been held outside the United States

Andalucía celebrated the best of the sector's music at the opening of the Latin Grammy Awards in Seville on Thursday night at the Fibes exhibition centre. The historic occasion marked the first time the awards were held outside of the United States.

Malaga was well represented with five nominations for Pablo Alborán, and with two nominations for Vanesa Martín. Neither of them took the golden gramophone home, but they remained upbeat. “It will be my great night, no matter what happens. My parents are here with me, so nothing bad can happen,” Pablo Alborán told SUR from the red carpet. Vanesa Martín said: “We are all winners for celebrating the music festival in our language and in our land”.

Alborán had been one of the favourites – he has been nominated 29 times altogether to win a Latin Grammy. This year he was nominated for five categories: Recording of the Year (Highway and Blanket), Album of the Year (The Fourth Sheet), Song of the Year (Friends), Best Pop Vocal Album (The Fourth Sheet) and Best Pop Song (With You).

AFP

The Latin Grammy celebration in Seville was a party since the red carpet event started at 5.30pm. More than 1,000 artists walked its length and there were hundreds of media members to capture the excitement. The awards ceremony began at 10.30pm with a performance from Rosalía: 'We broke the love', a resonant song that comes after her recent breakup with singer Rauw Alejandro, who was in the audience. Antonio Banderas, who received the Presidency Award for promoting art and culture, said Andalucía was the place where “you can write the song of your life”. The award recognises the work and efforts of outstanding members of the Latin community who have dedicated themselves to promoting and fostering the arts and culture around the world.

The Best Pop Song award, went to Shakira and Bizarrap for Bzrp: Music Sessions Vol.53, a worldwide hit about the singer's breakup with Gerard Piqué.

Malaga was also in the spotlight with a performance from students of the Higher School of Performing Arts in Malaga (Esaem), which is sponsored by Antonio Banderas. They accompanied Alejandro Sanz in a choreography that merged perfectly with the artist and with the stage, which was transformed into an Andalusian courtyard.

Seville also enjoyed performances by Sebastian Yatra, Laura Pausini, Rauw Alejandro, Maluma, Camilo, and Manuel Carrasco among others.

Vanesa Martín debuted at the awards with Pleasures and Sins but the Colombian Andrés Cepeda won the prize for the best traditional pop vocal album. Martín also shone on stage with a performance of March and she will, without a doubt, be nominated in the future.

For this Latin Grammy awards outside its usual home of Las Vegas, many artists and organisers agreed that the event is already linked forever to Seville and Andalucía.