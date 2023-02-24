Andalucía to host Latin Grammy awards, the first time the event will be staged outside US

The Latin Recording Academy has already begun finalising details with Junta, although the city that will host the glittering gala is still undecided

The Latin Grammys are coming to Andalucía. The great Latin music awards festival that every year brings together the most powerful names in the industry will come to Spain next November.

«It is a historic event for Andalucía and culture,» said the President of the Andalusian regional government, Juanma Moreno. It will be the first time in its 23-year history that the ceremony will be not be hosted in the United States.

The city that will host the gala is still undecided, although Seville is the early favourite. The final decision will be made by the Latin Recording Academy, but the president of the Junta has already expressed his desire that the Andalusian capital is chosen. «It has a very close link with the Latin world and is very used to holding big events,» he declared. However, he did leave the door open to other locations and said the decision will be down to the «facilities» provided by the city. «I would ask that we all do our best to make this a success,» he added.

Shortly afterwards, the mayor of Seville, Antonio Muñoz Martínez, confirmed the negotiations with the Academy. «Seville is a very serious candidate,» he limited himself to saying. He recalled the recent Goya gala or the MTV awards, which already demonstrated the muscle of Seville to host international events. SUR has learnt that people from the Latin Academy attended the Spanish film festival to learn first-hand about the possibilities of Seville.

Malaga has also been discussed as a possible option. The province has more venue possibilities including its large open-air venues: from the Sonora Mijas to the athletics stadium.

Hosting such an event would not just be about a single event. «It is a project that has a global impact in Andalucía and will impact several cities,» said Moreno.

Throughout the week before the gala, there will be eight important musical events in the chosen city. «It's going to be spectacular,» advanced Manuel Abud, the CEO of the Latin Grammys. The musical excellence of «five or six» legends will be celebrated; the Person of the Year will be announced, and women entrepreneurs in music will be recognised.

The awards ceremony is the most watched event in the United States among the Latino community, even ahead of the Oscars.