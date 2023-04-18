Andalucía faces a complicated Tuesday with amber and yellow weather alerts in place Local meteorology expert José Luis Escudero is also warning that there is a possibility of occasional showers on the western coast of Malaga province on Wednesday

The weather situation in Andalucía is complicated this Tuesday, 18 April. The state weather agency has activated an amber level warning for coastal phenomena in the Strait of Gibraltar area and a yellow level warning for strong gusts of wind on the Cadiz coast and in Almería - the Poniente and city areas of the province.

In the case of Cadiz, the warning will be in force from 10am and will last, at least until 12pm on Wednesday. Aemet is warning of easterly wind gusts of 62 to 74 km/h (force 8) in the Strait, around Tarifa and to the west of Tarifa, and offshore in the Trafalgar area to the south of the cape. The maximum gusts could reach 80 km/h according to the forecast.

In Almeria, the amber alert will begin at 6pm this Tuesday afternoon and will likely be deactivated at 3pm on Wednesday. East and northeast winds of 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of 2 to 3 metres are expected.

For the rest of the region, this Tuesday, Aemet forecasts a day of slightly cloudy or clear skies, with intervals of high clouds in ​​the Strait of Gibraltar area and in eastern parts. There will be no major changes in the temperatures. The winds will generally blow from the east, being occasionally strong on the Mediterranean coast and mountains in the south of the region.

Possible rain on Wednesday

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Malaga meteorology expert José Luis Escudero has warned on his SUR blog Storms and Lightning, that there is a small possibility of seeing some weak and occasional showers on the western coast of Malaga, in the Strait of Gibraltar and Ceuta in the afternoon. "This will be due to an unstable front with a relatively low pressure centre," he said.

Aemet has also forecast a low possibility of showers in the province of 25% between the hours of 12noon and 16pm. The temperatures will move between a minimum of 14 degrees and a maximum of 22C.