Andalucía is drawing up a new decree to regulate tourist accommodation in the region

The Junta de Andalucía is planning to introduce a new decree to regulate properties which are used as tourist accommodation. At a press conference on Tuesday the vice-president of the Junta, Juan Marín, who is also the regional Minister for Tourism, explained that the new regulation is in response to growing demand from residents’ associations and consumers. It aims to make it easier to differentiate between the two types of tourist accommodation: tourist apartments (apartamentos turísticos, or AT for short) and holiday homes (viviendas con fines turísticos, or VFT).

With regard to tourist apartments, the decree will adapt their classification to bring it more in line with that of hotels, although the points system which is designed exclusively to hotels and apart-hotels will not apply. The emphasis will be on aspects to improve the quality of the service, and one of the measures will be to reduce the maximum distance permitted between the most distant buildings within a group, to make it easier for them to be identified as being run by the same management.

With regard to holiday homes the existing conditions will be reviewed but, in future, companies which manage several such properties will be regulated in the same way as if they were the owners. According to the Junta de Andalucía, this will make the service more professional and will facilitate their relationship with the tourism authorities.