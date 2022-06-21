Andalucía counts more than 500 Covid patients in hospital Another 33 deaths have been added in the region, compared to the 18 in the previous update, last Friday

Andalucía has this Tuesday, 21 June, registered a total of 4,031 new cases of coronavirus since Friday. It is 1,107 more than the number recorded four days ago, of which 1,899 were in people over 60, bringing the number since the start of the pandemic to 1,532,044. And another 33 deaths have been added in the region compared to the 18 in the previous update, last Friday.

This was reported today by the Junta’s Ministry of Health, which also indicated that Andalucía has registered 38 more hospitalised Covid patients than last Friday, when 480 were counted, while admissions to intensive care units have increased by five to stand at 27.

By province, Seville is the one with the most coronavirus patients in hospital with a total of 115, of which eight are in the ICU; followed by Malaga with 99, five in the ICU; Cadiz with 73, four in the ICU; Granada with 68 admitted, two in ICU; Jaén with 56, six in the ICU; Cordoba with 46, two in the ICU; Huelva with 38, none in ICU; and Almería with 23, and none in intensive care units either.

Regarding the current average incidence rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age, this has risen to 268.32 some per 100,000 inhabitants, and is12.9 more than four days ago, after regular drops since mid-May.