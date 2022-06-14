Andalucía has 25 confirmed cases of monkeypox, with a further 18 under investigation Malaga is the province in the region with the highest number of confirmed infections, so far

The Andalucía region has, so far, registered 25 confirmed cases of monkeypox, which is seven more than last Friday, with 18 cases also under investigation, eight more compared to the previous update on 10 June.

This was revealed by the Junta’s Minister of Health and Families, Jesus Aguirre, while speaking to journalists during his visit to the expansion works at the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella.

Of the 25 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the region, Malaga province has the most with twelve; followed by Granada, with six; Seville (five); one in Cadiz and another in Jaén.

A further 18 suspected cases are being investigated but some 46 have already been ruled out.

Aguirre said that all the affected people were ‘well’ and close contacts had been identified to ensure that they isolate and follow the Junta's recommendations.