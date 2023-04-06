Andalucia Big Festival will not be staged this year, according to promoter Mad Cool Negotiations to hold the massive music event in 2024 will resume after Easter with the Junta de Andalucía, Malaga City Council and the Diputación de Malaga provincial authority

Regina Sotorrío Malaga

Andalucia Big Festival, headlined by big names such as Muse, Jamiroquai and Franz Ferdinand last year, will not be returning for a second edition in 2023.

According to the promoter Mad Cool, the change in the new Andalucian government delayed negotiations for a second festival and therefore made it unfeasible to secure a strong line-up.

But Mad Cool's co-director Javier Arnaiz did not rule out returning to Malaga in the future. “It has everything to have a first class festival," he said.

Negotiations for an Andalucia big Festival in 2024 will resume after Easter with the Junta de Andalucía, Malaga City Council and the Diputación de Malaga provincial authority.

The first edition of the Andalucía Big Festival was sponsored by the Junta de Andalucía to the tune of 3.5 million euros, 80% of which came from European Feder funds.

Some of the preparations for the second festival had already started. For example, around 45,000 square metres of artificial grass, which turned the asphalt of Cortijo de Torres into a big green dance floor, had already been purchased and will be saved for reuse.