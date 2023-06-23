Andalucía anticipates a historic summer in terms of revenue, tourists and overnight stays

High season on the Costa del Sol and in Cadiz to generate 8.5 billion euros, 11.5 million travellers and 20.7 million overnight stays, according to regional minister

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Andalucía is anticipating the best summer in the region's history. A total of 11.5 million tourists are expected to arrive between June and September, who will generate 20.7 million hotel stays and whose holidays, in July, August and September, will be worth 8.5 billion euros, the regional minister for tourism, culture and sport, Arturo Bernal, said.

At the Friday event, held in a chiringuito in Malaga city, Bernal presented the promotional campaign for Andalucía.

"All the figures we are looking at are good; they are positive. We are expecting the best summer in history. Never before has the arrival of 11.5 million tourists in the third quarter been forecast, which is 5% more than the summer of last year 2022 and 1% more than in the same period of 2019, prior to the pandemic," Bernal said.

The regional minister said that the Costa del Sol is expecting 8.2 million hotel stays, which is 10.8% more than last year and 9.6% more than the record year of 2019.

Bernal said that airlines are expected to schedule a total of 21,467 flights at Malaga Airport, with a capacity to move 3.8 million passengers, figures that represent a growth of 11.7% compared to 2019.

"This means a growth of 18.4% compared to the same period in 2022," Bernal said.

Across Andalusian airports, 31,500 flights are expected with increases in all major source markets, such as a four per cent increase in visitors from the United Kingdom and a huge 31% increase in German visitors.

A recovery in international tourism has been noted with growth from priority countries in the new tourism strategy such as the United States, which until June recorded a ten per cent increase in numbers and the Middle East, with growth of 15% in travellers.

"The data from the United States does not yet reflect the impact of the direct flight between Malaga and New York, which is having occupancies of 90%, of which 80% are North Americans," Bernal said. He added that air seat sales to the region are set to grow by 30% in Italy; 28% in Sweden; 27% in Switzerland; 23% in Ireland; 22% in the Netherlands; 17% in Denmark and 12% in Belgium. The domestic market also remains strong.

Bernal spoke of the huge number of events planned with 150 sporting events planned for 2023, such as the Solheim Cup.

All of this is part of a strategy to "continue to hunt and capture tourists who are looking for the essence of Andalucía," the regional minister said.