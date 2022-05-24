Andalucía adds 50 Covid deaths and lowers its incidence rate to 539 The number of hospitalised patients in the region has dropped by 26, and those admitted to intensive care units by eight, since Friday

Andalucía has this Tuesday, 24 May, registered a total of 4,812 new cases of coronavirus since Friday, of which 2,224 were reported in people over 60, bringing the total number of infections in the region to 1,503,373 since the start of the pandemic.

The Junta’s Ministry of Health has also notified a drop of 26 coronavirus patients hospitalised for coronavirus compared to Friday the 20th to make a total of 771 - some one hundred fewer compared to a week ago - while admissions to intensive care units (ICU) also decreased by eight to stand at 41, some 13 fewer than seven days ago.

By provinces, Seville is the one with the most hospitalised patients with a total of 214, of which eleven are in an ICU; followed by Malaga with 141, eight in intensive care; Cadiz with 103 (4), Granada with 76 (5); Cordoba with 75 (5); Jaén with 71 (6); Huelva with 54 (one in an intensive care unit); and Almeria with 37, one in an ICU.

The number of deaths has risen by one compared to four days ago, going from the 49 registered on Friday to the 50 that are recorded this Tuesday, the highest figure since mid-April.

The current incidence rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age, stands at 539.05 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is 64.2 down on four days ago.

The number of patients who have overcome the infection has reached 1,447,867 in the region, after another 7,283 were added.

Vaccination

As for vaccines, Andalucía has until this Monday, 23 May, administered a total of 18,478,078 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19, some 21,754 more since last Friday. A total of 7,437,895 people in the region have the complete vaccination schedule while 7,602,641 have at least one dose. In addition, a total of 4,297,913 people have had their third doses.

With these figures, the region has 87.7% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule, 95.2% of those over 12 years of age and 91.6% of those over five years of age, while 89.7% of the population, 96.5% of those over 12 and 93.7% of those over five have received at least the first dose.