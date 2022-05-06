Andalucía adds 44 Covid deaths in three days - compared to the ten on Tuesday The Junta has also recorded a rise of 39 coronavirus patients in the region’s hospitals, bringing the current number to 765

Andalucía has this Friday, 6 May, registered a total of 7,644 new coronavirus infections since the last update on Tuesday, of which 3,129 were reported in people over 60 years of year of age, bringing the total number of infections in the region to 1,465,910 since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from the Junta’s Ministry of Health, the region has added 44 Covid deaths in three days - compared to the ten on Tuesday - which makes the total death toll rise to 13,673 people since the start of the health crisis.

In addition, Andalucía has registered a rise of 39 patients hospitalised for coronavirus compared to 3 May, making the current total 765, while the number of admissions to intensive care units has dropped by one to stand at 46.

The current average incidence of rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age stands, according to the Junta’s IECA, at 524 infections per 100,000 inhabitants - some 3.4 more than three days ago. By province, Cordoba leads with 789.8, followed by Huelva with 763.4; Jaen with 704.2; Almeria with 640.1; Cadiz with 463.3; Granada with 443.6; Seville with 418.4; and Malaga with 407.

Seville is the province with the most positives in the three days with 1,339 infections, followed by Cadiz with 1,299, Malaga with 1,204, Cordoba with 981, Granada with 824, Jaén with 794, Huelva with 602 and Almeria with 601.

Regarding the 44 deaths, 15 were reported in Seville, eight in Cordoba, six in Malaga, five in Jaén, four in Granada, three in Cadiz, two in Almeria and one in Huelva.