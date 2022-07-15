Andalucía adds another 5,117 Covid infections and 62 deaths in last three days At a national level another 400 coronavirus deaths have been notified by Spain’s Ministry of Health since Tuesday

The Andalucía region has this Friday, 15 July, registered a total of 5,117 new cases of coronavirus since last Tuesday - some 356 fewer than those recorded three days ago - of which 2,616 were reported in people over 60, bringing total number of infections in Andalucía since the start of the pandemic to 1,571,276. The number of deaths in the region increased by 62, to 14,477.

This has been revealed by the Junta’s Ministry of Health and Families data which also indicated that Andaluca has registered, this Friday, some 56 fewer hospitalised patients than the same day last week, making a total of 758, while intensive care unit admissions have risen by two to 34.

By province, Malaga registers 167 hospitalised patients, of which nine are in an ICU, followed by Seville, with 121 admitted and four in and ICU; Granada with 107 admitted, six in ICU; Huelva with 85, three in intensive care units; Cadiz with 81, five in an ICU; Jaén with 78, three in ICU; Cordoba with 79, two in an ICU, and Almería with 40 and two in an intensive care unit.

The cumulative incidence rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age (the only group reported) has dropped to 522.66 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, some 32.69 fewer than three days ago.

Nationally

At a national level another 400 coronavirus deaths in the last three days, since Tuesday, have been notified by Spain’s Ministry of Health bringing the official total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic, with a positive test, to 109,348.

But the data, published this Friday, shows a drop in the cumulative incidence rate in those over 60 years of age, the only which is measured in the current 'influenza' phase of the pandemic. This indicator stands at 1,158.64 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, some 67 fewer than Tuesday, and suggests a better situation in the coming weeks. The seven day incidence rate also invites optimism, which is at 477 and considerably less than half of that of 14 days.

Hospital occupancy

Meanwhile, the occupancy rate of the total number of beds in hospitals by Covid patients has returned to the medium risk zone (9.7%), after exceeding the 10% threshold that marks high risk on Tuesday. Some 11,713 coronavirus patients are hospitalised in Spain, of which 513 are in intensive care units where Covid patients represent 5.88% of those admitted, slightly above the 5.72% reported on Tuesday.