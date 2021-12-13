Andalucía adds 3,110 Covid infections in 48 hours, the highest figure since August The region's 14-day cumulative incidence rate has risen to 174.3 and one coronavirus death has been reported

The Andalucía region has this Monday, 13 December, registered a total of 3,110 new coronavirus infections in 48 hours, the highest figure since 17 August, when 3,303 were notified. The region has also recorded one Covid-19 death, three fewer than the number added on Saturday.

According to the Junta's Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, speaking in Seville, the 14-day incidence rate for the disease has risen by 25.7 in 48 hours to 174.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some 38.2 more than a week ago.

Aguirre has attributed this "significant rise" in the cumulative incidence rate as a consequence "of the weekend", as well as "a deficit that occurred on Friday because not all incidents were accounted for."

However, the councillor highlighted that the region's average coronavirus incidence rate is around half of the 323 registered at the national level.

The 3,110 positive infections this Monday are registered after the 716 on Saturday, 2,133 on Friday, 434 on Thursday, 1,374 on Wednesday, 881 on Tuesday and 1,638 last Monday.

Seville is the province with the most new infections with 763 cases, followed by Malaga with 638, Cadiz (389), Granada (374), Huelva (262), Almeria (233), Jaén (228) and Cordoba with 223.

The one coronavirus death was registered in Malaga province.