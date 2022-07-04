Almuñécar’s tourist train is up and running The Trópico Express will operate every evening until 9 September

Almuñécar’s Trópico Express tourist train started its summer service last Friday, 1 July, and will run every evening until 9 September.

The Trópico Express, driven by Fernando Matías, is scheduled to start at 7pm from Chinasol and will travel along the San Cristóbal promenades, Calle Guadix, Avenida Costa del Sol, Carrera de la Concepción, Avenida Rey Juan Carlos I, Paseo Puerta del Mar, Paseo de Reina Sofía and Velilla, before returning along other promenades. It will finish around 12am.

Tickets for the tourist train can be purchased on the train itself for four euros for children and five euros for adults.