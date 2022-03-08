Almuñécar launches humanitarian aid campaign for Ukraine It will run until 27 March at the Francisco Bonet football stadium and is being organised by the Union of Ukrainians and the Tropical Coast Languages Spanish School with the support of the town hall

Almuñécar, in Andalucía's Granada province, has launched a humanitarian aid campaign for Ukraine which will be operational until 27 March, with a collection point for medical supplies, clothing, food and non-perishable goods at the Francisco Bonet football stadium. It will be open Monday to Friday from 10am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm.

The campaign is being organised by the Unión Ucranianos Pocuttyanka association, with the collaboration of Almuñécar town hall and the Tropical Coast Languages Spanish School. Deputy Mayor Beatriz González said, "It is time to move from words of solidarity to action of solidarity, so we ask the residents of Almuñécar and La Herradura to turn to the people who need us right now.”

Stephan Vasglyshyn, a member of the town’s Ukrainian community explained how they are going to transport the aid through the Asociación Unión Ucranianos Pocuttyanka in Málaga. Vasglyshyn said the effort was "in support of the Ukrainian people which is now much more necessary. They already have the infrastructure and vehicles for the transfer.”

Needed most urgently are medical supplies such as iodine, bandages, analgesic ointments, orthopaedics, betadine, sterile gauze, emergency bandages, adhesive tape, antiseptic wipes, saline solution, gloves, first-aid kits, etc. are needed.

Also light and heat-generating devices such as generators, torches, batteries, external batteries, personal hygiene products for children and women, warm and thermal clothing, military boots, sweatshirts, helmets, socks, underwear, winter hats and gloves, sleeping bags, radio stations, blankets, walkie talkies and duct tape.

Organisers explained that in terms of food, non-perishable items including dried fruit products, energy bars, dates, chocolate, condensed milk, tinned and baby food, but preferably not packaged in glass.