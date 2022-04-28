Almuñécar introduces free bus passes for the over 65s Applications can be made at the town hall and civic centre in La Herradura

Residents of Almuñécar and La Herradura who are over 65 years of age, can since from yesterday (Wednesday 27 April) apply for a 'M65 Card' for free travel on local buses.

Almuñécar’s councillor for finance, Rafael Caballero, said on Tuesday that the town hall had signed an agreement with the transport company Roalfa Transporte Urbanos SL (Grupo Fajardo) for the implementation of the ‘M65 Card’ to promote and facilitate access to free public transport for people over 65 years of age, are registered on the town hall’s Padrón.

Caballero said that the card "will have an indefinite validity and duration, so long as the user can prove they are eligible”. Evidence must be presented annually between 1 January and 31 March, which demonstrates that the requirements continue to be me.; “Otherwise, the council will cancel the card," he explained.

Applications can be made at Almuñécar town hall and the civic centre in La Herradura. The cards can then be collected at the bus company’s office which is located at Almuñécar bus station, once the application has been processed.