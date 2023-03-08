Almuñécar to recognise local women's groups at gala for equality

Almuñécar town hall is recognising the contribution of women and women’s collectives at a gala for equality taking place today, Wednesday 8 March on International Women’s Day. The gala will start at 7.30pm at the Casa de la Cultura and will be followed by a musical show ‘Va de mujer’ which is a free event.

“Through music, we will work for equality and non-violence," said the town’s councillor for Social Services and Equality, Maria del Carmen Reinoso when presenting the programme of events. Reinosio went on to say that the event will “honour different women, women's associations and the educational community for their work on equality”.

The exhibition ‘In female’ in which 18 women belonging to the Association Culture Art South are participating is also on at the Casa de la Cultura.

The councillor also announced that other initiatives include a Tik-Tok slogan 'Almuñécar-La Herradura for Equality'designed to raise awareness of gender equality. “We continue to encourage all residents and residents in the town to create videos with the aim of raising awareness of gender equality,” Reinoso said. The deadline to register, via the town hall website www.almunecar.es, is Friday, 10 March and the winners will be announced on Friday, 17 March.

Yesterday, Tuesday 7 March primary and secondary school pupils read took part in an ‘equality makes us move forward’ event during which they read out statements they had prepared and then held a ‘march for equality and non-violence’ under the slogan ‘take the step!’