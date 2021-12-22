Almuñécar and La Herradura install tourist information totems The digital points are part of an agreement between Red.es and Almuñécar town hall

Six new digital information points, or totems, have been installed in different places in Almuñécar and La Herradura through a collaboration agreement between the company Red.es and Almuñécar town hall.

"Each totem has software installed on it to inform tourists and residents. The outdoor totems are located in Calle Jesús Nazareno, next to the side entrance of the town hall and in Paseo Andrés Segovia in La Herradura, next to the market. There are indoor screens installed in the tourist office at the Palacete de La Najarra, Almuñécar town hall, La Herradura civic centre and the Francisco Bonet municipal sports stadium,” explained tourism councillor Daniel Barbero during last week's launch.

The objectives of the new service are to manage and promote tourist resources and products in a modern and efficient way and to continue with the digital transformation of the tourist information service, providing 24/7 support.

The new service also aims to “promote the use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) among the local population, reduce operating costs and improve the town’s tourist information system by providing detailed information in real time and reduce the consumption of paper brochures with the consequent economic savings and environmental improvement,” Barbero explained.

"With the supply and installation of these information totems, we are convinced that modernising the image and offering a different way of communicating will always be well received by residents and visitors, who are increasingly familiar with new technologies. With a small investment, a high degree of impact will be achieved," he concluded.