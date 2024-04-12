Alhambra visitor numbers peak as tickets sold out a month in advance

Mercedes Navarrete Friday, 12 April 2024, 16:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

The effects of high tourist season in Malaga are also visible at the Alhambra in Granada, which will receive its highest number of visitors this year between April and May. This way, tourists make make the most of the palace's extended hours, which is open until 8pm until mid October, two hours longer than the rest of the year.

It is expected that all available tickets for April and May will be sold out. This would mean over 530,000 in total; 258,600 have been put on sale for April and 267,700 more for May, according to Gonzalo Mochón, from the Alhambra's public visit and marketing service. "On average, people are buying tickets a month in advance."

With respect to visitors' nationalities, Spanish tourists take the lead, accounting for 30 per cent of the total number so far this month, a figure that is not expected to fluctuate much over high season. American and and French tourists comprise the second highest number of visitors.

Mochón goes on to say that he expects these next two months to be the most significant in terms of visitor numbers, even more so than in summer, which has a few quiet days.

The peak in visitor numbers also poses a challenge for staff at the Alhambra, who say that their priority lies in making sure that visits are well managed and of a high quality. "It's essential that the visitor discovers more about and enjoys the monument and its surroundings, and we are working to be as influential as possible so that the visitor might decide to stay overnight in Granada, a key factor in terms of economic impact," Mochón concludes.