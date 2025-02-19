Aemet warns of moderate rainfall 'accompanied by muddy deposits' in south of Spain today

Almudena Nogués Málaga Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 13:15 Compartir

Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has pointed out that Andalucía will be affected this week by the passage of two weather fronts: the first will cause light rainfall and will leave the region this Wednesday afternoon, while the latter will be felt between Friday and Saturday and will be somewhat more significant than the previous one.

During the day in the region today, Aemet has forecast "cloudy skies, without ruling out light rainfall, locally moderate, more likely in the far west during the first half of the day, and in the Betic mountain ranges in the afternoon, opening large clearings in the rest from noon onwards". Rain showers which, according to Aemet, "could be accompanied by muddy deposits" in the eastern third due to the presence of suspended dust from the Sahara desert in the atmosphere.

As the spokesperson for the state body, Rubén del Campo, explained, the first front affecting the Spanish mainland today will particularly leave rain in the southwest of the country, "especially Extremadura and western Andalucía". "In these areas, rainfall could be accompanied by thunderstorms," he said. In addition, temperatures will rise throughout the country except in the Mediterranean area. "In most of the country, temperatures will exceed 15C and in the Cantabrian Sea and inland Andalucía they will exceed 22C", added the Aemet spokesperson.

Highs 5C above average

This third week of February is expected to bring spring-like temperatures in Andalucía, which could be up to 5C above average. According to the regional delegate of Aemet, Juan de Dios del Pino, until this Wednesday afternoon it is also possible that showers could fall anywhere in the region, although they would be very scattered and of small quantity, Del Pino clarified.

Once the first front has passed, Aemet forecasts that - until Friday - the skies will remain lightly cloudy except for some intervals of high clouds. On that day, however, the weather will change again. A front of greater importance than the previous one could bring rain from midday in the western part of Andalucía and, in the first half of the day on Saturday, in the eastern part, according to the state agency.

Aemet's forecast for Friday includes cloudy skies, "increasing in the western half to overcast with moderate rainfall at the end of the day". As for temperatures, there will be an increase in maximum temperatures while minimum temperatures will remain practically unchanged. Daytime temperatures this week could be between three and five degrees above average and minimum temperatures between two or three degrees above, Aemet concluded.