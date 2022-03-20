Aemet issues yellow alerts for Atlantic storm in south of Spain this Sunday The national Met Office has activated the warnings for heavy rain, strong winds and - on the coast - four-metre-high waves

A new Atlantic storm is approaching Spain that will leave heavy rainfall in the southwest of the mainland this Sunday, March 20, occasionally accompanied by storms.

In Malaga province, specifically, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated the yellow weather warning for heavy rain and accumulations of up to 40mm in twelve hours on the western Costa del Sol, Malaga, Valle del Guadalhorce and the Ronda areas. “There is even a probability that we will see lightning,” José Luis Escudero points out on his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos.

The warnings will be active from this Sunday afternoon until 10am on Monday. On the Axarquia coast, Aemet has also activated a yellow warning for high waves – up to four-metres high - and an easterly wind force 7 until midnight this Sunday.

Widespread showers

The Aemet forecast indicates, "showers will be generalised at the end of the day throughout the province and may occasionally be accompanied by storms, without ruling out that they could locally be strong and persistent in the western half of the province." Minimum and maximum temperatures wi9ll remain unchanged. The easterly component winds, which will be strong with very strong gusts high altitudes in the west and strong on the coast, will decrease at night.