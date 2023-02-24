Aemet activates warning for snowfall in parts of Malaga province on Saturday

Enrique Miranda Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The freezing temperatures that are being experienced throughout Spain, with a dozen regions on alert this Friday, will continue over the weekend. In Andalucía there are warnings for strong winds and snowfall in several areas, including Malaga province.

Spain's state weather agency, Aemet, has activated a yellow warning for snowfall in the Ronda area from midnight this Friday until 9pm on Saturday, 25 February. Up to two centimetres of snow could accumulate in 24 hours, especially in areas above a thousand metres of altitude. On Sunday there are no longer any warnings in the province, despite the fact that the cold will continue. In Ronda, for example, the minimum will be 2C degrees this weekend, while the maximum temperature will be between 11 and 12 degrees. In the coastal areas of the province the minimum will be between 7-8 degrees, but on Sunday 20 degrees are expected again in Malaga city.

The snowfall warning also affects the provinces of Granada and Cadiz. Yellow warnings for snowfall will affect the Guadix and Baza regions of Granada from 6am to 9pm, where two centimetres of snow could accumulate in 24 hours. as well as until midnight in the areas of Cazorla and Segura, in the province of Jaén, where up to five centimetres of snow could fall.

In the province of Cadiz, the yellow warnings will be for rain and storms that will affect the coastal area throughout the day, when 40mm could accumulate in twelve hours.

Finally, the map of weather warnings for this Saturday in Andalucía is completed with a yellow level alert for coastal phenomena in the province of Almeria, from midnight and until 6am, with winds gusting between 50 to 60 kilometres per hour.