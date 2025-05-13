Aemet activates new weather alerts in Andalucía and warns of 'locally heavy and stormy showers'

Almudena Nogués Malaga Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 07:51 | Updated 08:59h. Compartir

Spring continues to resist shining in all its splendour this week. At least not during the first half of the week. "We continue with an unstable atmospheric situation favoured by the presence of a 'Dana' to the north of the Spanish mainland with incursions of cold air. Until Thursday this will favour the formation of storms. They are expected in many areas of the interior of the country, and may be locally strong at some times of the day," warned Mario Picazo on Eltiempo.es.

In the case of Andalucía, after a stable Monday with no precipitation, Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) announces a turnaround for this Tuesday. Aemet forecasts "cloudy skies of medium and high clouds accompanied by light rainfall in the mountains during the afternoon, without ruling out locally heavy and stormy showers in the eastern third". At the moment, Aemet has activated two yellow warnings in Granada and Almeria provinces for accumulated rainfall of up to 25mm in an hour and storms that could be accompanied by hail. The warnings will be in force in the Guadix and Baza areas from 2pm hours on 13 May until the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"The Dana that has affected the weather recently will approach Spain again, and will even cross it after interacting with another one that will form off the southern coasts of the Peninsula. But this is not all, as the anticyclone at high latitudes will remain quite robust and the maps show the arrival of a new high altitude depression at the end of the week", agrees the specialised portal Meteored. And their experts added: "Therefore, until Thursday we expect a considerable increase in storm activity. Significant convective clouds will develop and will discharge heavy showers and thunderstorms. In Galicia, the Central System, Extremadura and the westernmost regions of Andalucía there will be showers", said Samuel Biener.

In this first part of the week, daytime temperatures will be below average for the season in most of Spain.

For Wednesday, Aemet forecasts "cloudy skies with medium and high clouds in the eastern half, accompanied by showers and probable thunderstorms during the afternoon" in Andalucía. For now, the state agency has not activated warnings for that day. The forecast indicates that rainfall will be especially concentrated in the provinces of Almeria, Jaen and Granada, with less likely in Cadiz, Seville and Huelva. In Malaga the probability of opening umbrellas in the middle of the week rises to 90% in parts of the Axarquía such as Torrox, Nerja, Velez-Malaga and Rincon de la Victoria. In the capital of the Costa del Sol, this possibility drops to 50%.

From Thursday at 6pm Aemet forecasts that stability will return to the region. "Between Friday and Saturday a front will cause a thermal rise and atmospheric stabilisation. However, most scenarios show that during Sunday a new front will arrive from the Atlantic, making the weather unstable again in a large part of Spain", Meteored concluded.

Aemet agrees: "Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, it is likely that high pressure will prevail, with which showers will cease and temperatures will rise. In general terms, they will remain at normal values for the season", emphasised spokesperson Rubén del Campo.

According to Samuel Biener, Meteored weather expert, in this first part of the week daytime temperatures will be below average for the season in most of Spain, "due to the fact that between the position of the anticyclone, a low that will form in the Mediterranean and the depressions at high altitude we will be under the influence of polar air masses. Between Friday and Saturday, the weather will normalise, awaiting a possible new change in the weather", he said.